Zano Tops 1-Day Volume of $160,873.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Zano has a total market cap of $23.74 million and $160,873.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,981.36 or 1.00603755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $783.92 or 0.01546939 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00740302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.92 or 0.00398467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00213258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006766 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,666,030 coins and its circulating supply is 10,636,530 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

