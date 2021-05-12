Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Tops $32.74 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and $1.52 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00084035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.01047092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00072148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00111528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.39 or 0.10168618 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

