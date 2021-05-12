Zcash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.69 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $313.65 or 0.00616105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $3.69 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00192822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00287121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004045 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,757,781 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

