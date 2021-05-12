Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $55,112.64 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22.

On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74.

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.

ZEN traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. 1,073,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

