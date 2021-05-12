Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $200,245.08 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $208,112.52.

On Thursday, February 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. 1,073,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,870. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

