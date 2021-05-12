Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0001 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 85.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 104.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $987,476.18 and $43.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01070685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00113927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.09 or 0.10115530 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

