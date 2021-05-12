ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,601.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.61 million and $2,601.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.12 or 0.00322046 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004222 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

