Zero (ZER) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $47,543.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00638628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00199260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00279758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,990,128 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

