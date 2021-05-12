Zigcoin Hits Market Cap of $7.84 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $801,633.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00087726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01214046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00115740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.49 or 0.10263142 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,733,812 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars.

