Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $225.61 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $225.61 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00082873 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003071 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.00724490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002854 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,566,242,143 coins and its circulating supply is 11,274,774,990 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

