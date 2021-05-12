ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 5.9%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 20,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 936,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

