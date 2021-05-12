ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

