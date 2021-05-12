ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $42.89.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.
