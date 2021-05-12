ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.61 million and $17,472.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00615826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00237436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.53 or 0.01232824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01077416 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

