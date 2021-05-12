Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Trading Down 4.5%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 511,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 910,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

