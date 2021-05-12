Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP David E. Blackford Sells 551 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

