ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Achieves $328.72 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $328.72 million and approximately $39.13 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00071653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00527740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00257228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.28 or 0.01232214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.50 or 0.00956984 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

