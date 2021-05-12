Zloadr (ZDR) Price Tops $0.0275 on Major Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 34.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $149,316.35 and $8,133.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00084238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.84 or 0.01052866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00070367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.57 or 0.10257054 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

