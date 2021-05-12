ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Hits $9.23 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $773,094.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.27 or 0.00614813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00237018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.92 or 0.01226458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01000573 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 6,937,192 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

