zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €265.00 ($311.76) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €221.86 ($261.01).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €230.20 ($270.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €250.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a fifty-two week high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

