zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €350.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €350.00 ($411.76) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZO1. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €221.86 ($261.01).

ZO1 stock opened at €230.20 ($270.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €250.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €194.90. zooplus has a 52-week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 52-week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

