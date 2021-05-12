ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One ZPER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 46% lower against the US dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $756.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00079570 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003029 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.27 or 0.00686128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002473 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.