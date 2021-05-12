ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

