ZUM TOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $593,293.21 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $593,293.21 and approximately $962.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 78.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00802492 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 78,680,669,426 coins and its circulating supply is 14,415,632,490 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

