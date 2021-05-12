ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $95,644.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 111.6% higher against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.