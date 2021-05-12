Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 432 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 432 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 414.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

