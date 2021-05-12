Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Down 8.1%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.43. Approximately 2,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 579,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.