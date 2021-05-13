$0.03 EPS Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.07. IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,186. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $207.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in IntriCon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IntriCon by 3,304.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

