-$0.20 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Amicus Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.