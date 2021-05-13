$0.39 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FRBA opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
