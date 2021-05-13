$0.39 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

FRBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBA opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.