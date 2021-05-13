-$0.39 EPS Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.40). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

SYBX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 392,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,181. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

