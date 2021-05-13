-$0.49 EPS Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.34). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 102,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $688.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

