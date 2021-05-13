$0.52 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

FFWM stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 209,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,811. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

