$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 555.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

LOB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,434. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.