$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.80. FOX reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 26.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 538,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 114,263 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 179.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,807,000 after buying an additional 449,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

