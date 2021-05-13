$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $226.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.