$0.67 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $217.44 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.