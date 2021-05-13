$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $55.43.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

