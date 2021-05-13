0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $1.12

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $54.44 million and approximately $502,579.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00050771 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

