$1.20 EPS Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Dillard’s reported earnings per share of ($6.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $97.17 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

