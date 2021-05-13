-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.