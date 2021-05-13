$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $367.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.