$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MELI opened at $1,302.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,528.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,600.03. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $746.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

