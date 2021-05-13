$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $356.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.01. The firm has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

