$1.97 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. WEX posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $187.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average of $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

