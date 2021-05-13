$10.63 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post sales of $10.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.85 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $21.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02.

AQST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

