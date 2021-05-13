$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $112.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $93.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $460.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

