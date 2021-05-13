112,274 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after buying an additional 2,807,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after buying an additional 1,515,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 21,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,186. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.