11,519 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

