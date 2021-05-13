1,261,500 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,261,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,236,000. Wix.com accounts for about 1.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 2.25% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.58. 29,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.18 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.