126,460 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQJ. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000.

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.49. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

